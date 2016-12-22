Dec 22 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd :

* Says it expected net profit of 2016 to increase by 141.02 percent to 170.97 percent, or to be 330 million to 371 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 136.91 million yuan

* Says that development of domestic photovoltaic market and acquisition of two firms are the main reasons for the forecast

