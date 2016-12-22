BRIEF-India's Competent Automobiles Company March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 26.1 million rupees versus profit vs 41.3 million rupees year ago
(Refiles with 2017 moutai liquor sales)
Dec 22 Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 7.4 percent y/y at 16.65 billion yuan ($2.40 billion)
* Says it expects to sell 26,000 tonnes of moutai liquor in 2017
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ieKLVv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9460 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 26.1 million rupees versus profit vs 41.3 million rupees year ago
MOSCOW, May 30 Spanish agricultural holding company Grupo Fuertes said on Tuesday it could consider increasing its stake in Russian meat producer Cherkizovo .