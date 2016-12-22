(Refiles with 2017 moutai liquor sales)

Dec 22 Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 7.4 percent y/y at 16.65 billion yuan ($2.40 billion)

* Says it expects to sell 26,000 tonnes of moutai liquor in 2017

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ieKLVv

($1 = 6.9460 Chinese yuan renminbi)