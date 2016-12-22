BRIEF-CrystalGenomics to raise 17.0 bln won in private placement
* Says it will issue 1.2 million shares of preferred stock in private placement, at 13,800 won/share, to raise 17.0 billion won in proceeds for operations
Dec 22 Sichuan Maccura Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says it established a biology JV in Xinjiang, with three individuals
* Says the JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the co holds 30 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ExVGgx
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will issue 1.2 million shares of preferred stock in private placement, at 13,800 won/share, to raise 17.0 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China