BRIEF-India's PVP Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 265.8 million rupees versus 53.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Southwest Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 third tranche short-term corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.8 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TDKT2v
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 265.8 million rupees versus 53.2 million rupees year ago
FRANKFURT/KARLSRUHE, May 30 A German academic is seeking an urgent court injunction to exempt the Bundesbank from buying billions of euros worth of bonds under the European Central Bank's stimulus programme, arguing the risks for taxpayers have become "unbearable".