Dec 22 Shanghai Shenhua Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up an investment & management JV in Anhui, with a Beijing-based investment firm and an Anhui-based real estate development firm

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and the co to hold 30 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TNQlwW

