BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Dec 22 Shanghai Shenhua Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up an investment & management JV in Anhui, with a Beijing-based investment firm and an Anhui-based real estate development firm
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and the co to hold 30 percent stake in it
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: