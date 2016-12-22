BRIEF-Trimble acquires NM Group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3D asset management
Dec 22 Hubei Kaile Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned research unit in Beijing, for application research on quantum communication technology industrialization
* Says the new unit will be capitalized at 50 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wDnqCu
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* UNITED SA RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 11.18 PERCENT FROM 0.17 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)