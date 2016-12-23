Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 LIG-ES Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says it proposes to change company name to CAPE-ES Special Purpose Acquisition Co., Ltd from LIG-ES Special Purpose Acquisition Co., Ltd
* Says expected effective date is Jan. 1, 2017
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: