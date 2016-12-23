Dec 23 Long Bon International :

* Says it will repurchase 20,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.7 percent stake) during the period from Dec. 23 to Feb. 22, 2017

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$12 per share ~ T$25 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$2.63 billion

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/40kgbW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)