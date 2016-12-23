Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Long Bon International :
* Says it will repurchase 20,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.7 percent stake) during the period from Dec. 23 to Feb. 22, 2017
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$12 per share ~ T$25 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$2.63 billion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/40kgbW
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: