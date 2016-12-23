Dec 23 Chengzhi Co Ltd :

* Says it completes new shares issuance and raises about 12.39 billion yuan in total to fund acquisition

* Says shareholder Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd's stake was diluted to 11.76 percent from 38.01 percent

* A holding company raises stake in co to 33.44 percent from 0 percent and becomes the top shareholder of co

* A Beijing-based investment LLP raises stake in co to 8.36 percent from 0 percent

* A Beijing-based VC tech firm raises stake in co to 8.36 percent from 0 percent

* A Wuhu-based VC investment LLP raises stake in co to 4.46 percent from 0 percent

* A Zhuhai-based equity investment LLP raises stake in co to 5.57 percent from 0 percent

* A Shenzhen-based industrial firm raises stake in co to 5.57 percent from 0 percent

* Shareholding structure changed as result of shares issuance for stake acquisition and fund raising

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LSwq19

