Dec 23 Chengzhi Co Ltd :
* Says it completes new shares issuance and raises about
12.39 billion yuan in total to fund acquisition
* Says shareholder Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd's stake was
diluted to 11.76 percent from 38.01 percent
* A holding company raises stake in co to 33.44
percent from 0 percent and becomes the top shareholder of co
* A Beijing-based investment LLP raises stake in co to 8.36
percent from 0 percent
* A Beijing-based VC tech firm raises stake in co to 8.36
percent from 0 percent
* A Wuhu-based VC investment LLP raises stake in co to 4.46
percent from 0 percent
* A Zhuhai-based equity investment LLP raises stake in co to
5.57 percent from 0 percent
* A Shenzhen-based industrial firm raises stake in co to
5.57 percent from 0 percent
* Shareholding structure changed as result of shares
issuance for stake acquisition and fund raising
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LSwq19
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)