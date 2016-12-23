BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical receives FDA clearance for latest da Vinci X surgical system
* Intuitive surgical receives fda clearance for latest da vinci® robotic-assisted surgical system
Dec 23 ISU Abxis Co Ltd :
* Says it signed contract with Laboratorios PiSA S.A. de C.V. on Dec. 22, to provide stock solution of gaucher disease medicine Abcertin in Mexico
* Contract amount is 1.06 billion won
* Contract period is from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/DSL1Vn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Intuitive surgical receives fda clearance for latest da vinci® robotic-assisted surgical system
* HMS holdings - on may 23, co received a notification letter from listing qualifications nasdaq indicating that it is not in compliance with NASDAQ marketplace rule