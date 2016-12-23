Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 16.0 billion yuan ($2.30 billion) debt financing instruments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i1jEge
($1 = 6.9496 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing