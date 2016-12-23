BRIEF-Tegna declares a dividend of 7 cents per share
* Declared a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable on July 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of close of business on June 9, 2017
Dec 23 Shanghai East-China Computer :
* Says CloudDCS Ltd. filed a lawsuit against it for contract dispute, requiring it to pay compensation of 72.5 million yuan
* Says the court rejects the requirement of CloudDCS Ltd.
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/00f32B
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump's communications director is leaving the job, the White House said on Tuesday, as the president considers wider staff changes to try to contain political damage from probes into Russia and his presidential campaign.