BRIEF-RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
Dec 23 Chinadive Watersports Inc
* Says it plans to set up unit in the Philippines with registered capital of $5 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hZI6Mz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
BUENOS AIRES, May 30 The head of one of Argentina's largest farm groups will ask Congress to investigate five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS over more than a decade due to suspicion of overpricing, he told Reuters on Tuesday.