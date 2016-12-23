BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage says co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016
Dec 23 Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure
* Shows Bank of New York Mellon Corp has added 263.7 million shares in Munsun Capital Group Ltd on December 20, taking its holdings to 9.4 percent from 7.6 percent
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing