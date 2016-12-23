Linkin Park scores Billboard 200 top spot with 'One More Light'
LOS ANGELES, May 30 California rock band Linkin Park scored its 6th No.1 Billboard album on Tuesday with "One More Light," according to data from Nielsen SoundScan on Tuesday.
Dec 23 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned photoelectricity unit signed a financial leasing to sell partial facilities to finance up to 3 billion yuan to fund project
* The unit will lease back the equipments with a term of five years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tzfkxL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LOS ANGELES, May 30 California rock band Linkin Park scored its 6th No.1 Billboard album on Tuesday with "One More Light," according to data from Nielsen SoundScan on Tuesday.
* FY net loss attributable NZ$ 3.3 million versus loss of NZ$993,666