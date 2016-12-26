Dec 26 Arion Technology Inc :

* Says Sinar Mas association has acquired 2.8 million shares of the company from another investment association and other one investor, increasing its stake in the company up to 10.2 percent from 0 percent

* Says Sinar Mas association became top shareholder of the company, replacing another association and other one investor, after the transaction

* Effective date is Dec. 23

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/YFN5Xp

