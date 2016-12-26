BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 26 Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp
* Says its share trade to resume on Dec 26
Dec 26 Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp
* Says its share trade to resume on Dec 26
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares