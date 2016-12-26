BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 26 Mgame Corp :
* Says it will buy 656,599 shares of Omnitel, Inc, an application software firm, for synergy effect creation
* Says transaction amount is 2 billion won
* Says it will hold 3.6 percent stake in Omnitel, Inc, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5JPrjj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
May 30 Asian Television Network International Ltd