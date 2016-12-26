BRIEF-Clarke reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 26 Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 32.8 pct stake in Guangzhou Securities for 6.3 billion yuan ($907.36 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan in private placement to fund acquisiton
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i6k02R
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9432 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
DUBLIN, May 30 The pricing next month of Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party wins a strong majority in the June 8 election, Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday.