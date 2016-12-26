Dec 26 Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 32.8 pct stake in Guangzhou Securities for 6.3 billion yuan ($907.36 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan in private placement to fund acquisiton

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i6k02R

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9432 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)