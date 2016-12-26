BRIEF-Clarke reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 26 Nomura Research Institute Ltd :
* Says it completes full acquisition of 100 percent stake in ASG Group Ltd for totaling 27.43 billion yen on Dec. 23
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WKWzRb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, May 30 The pricing next month of Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party wins a strong majority in the June 8 election, Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday.