BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 26 Jusung Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says its contract with Chunghwa Picture Tubes, Ltd to provide TFT LCD manufacturing equipment has been canceled by Chunghwa Picture Tubes, due to long delay for contract accomplishment
* Says contract amount is 24.14 billion won
* Contract period is from July 9, 2008 to Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/o3SLcE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
May 30 Asian Television Network International Ltd