BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 26 Daea TI Co Ltd :
* Says it signed contract with GS Engineering & Construction Corp, to undertake construction work of railway demonstration route
* Says contract amount is 10.54 billion won
* Contract period is from Dec. 22 to Dec. 31, 2018
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6QHMsa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
May 30 Asian Television Network International Ltd