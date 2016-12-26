BRIEF-Tradedoubler says has repurchased bonds
* Says has repurchased SEK 61 m of nominal value of its own bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
Dec 26 Toyou Feiji Electronics :
* Says Shen Jing resigned from financial director
* Says it appoints Fang Yifu as new financial director
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/a7skAJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017