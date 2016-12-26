BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 26 IONES Co Ltd :
* Says it signs 10.31 billion won contract with Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd, to provide power take-off shaft
* Says the contract period from Dec. 22 to June. 30, 2026
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/KqVP32
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
