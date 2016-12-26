BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 26 SIOS Technology :
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on Feb. 2, 2017 for preparation of transition to holding company structure
* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective July 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ogZZTj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 30 Asian Television Network International Ltd