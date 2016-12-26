BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 26 Curocom Co Ltd :
* Says all of its previously announced 17th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Dec. 26
* Says it raised 4 billion won in proceeds from the bond offering
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/i5xKrJ
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/i5xKrJ
