BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 26 Beijing Jetsen Technology :
* Says it will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 300 million yuan from Beijing Changping Branch of ICBC
* Says comprehensive credit line with a term of five years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kuzu4Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
May 30 Asian Television Network International Ltd