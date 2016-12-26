Dec 26 SBI Holdings and Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings :

* The two companies signed a basic agreement for establishment of JV on Dec. 26

* The JV will be engaged in proposal and financing of development of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment

* SBI Holdings will hold 49 percent and Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings will hold 51 percent stake in the JV

