Dec 26 Mirae Corp :

* Says it will issue 4th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Feb. 1, 2020, coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 280 won per share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xNOE7d

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)