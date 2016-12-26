BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 26 Brother Industries Ltd :
* Says it to fully acquire its Japan-based unit XING INC via shares exchange on April 1, 2017
* Says one share of XING INC can be exchanged for 0.28 share of the company
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JQuNY8
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
May 30 Asian Television Network International Ltd