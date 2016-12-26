BRIEF-Clarke reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 26 (Reuters) Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 15.10 15.06 Net 6.13 6.11 Div 7,020 yen 7,000 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8955.T
DUBLIN, May 30 The pricing next month of Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party wins a strong majority in the June 8 election, Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday.