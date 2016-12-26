BRIEF-Clarke reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 26 Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc :
* Says it plans to acquire a property located in Fukuoka, at 880 million yen on Jan. 23, 2017
* Says co plans to take out a loan of 3 billion yen on Jan. 20, 2017, at interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.175 percent with maturity on Feb. 28, 2018
* Proceeds will be used to fund property acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JCszNy ; goo.gl/E5aKGE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, May 30 The pricing next month of Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party wins a strong majority in the June 8 election, Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday.