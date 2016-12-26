Dec 26 Metaps Inc :

* Says it plans to sell 5,000 shares of S. Korea-based unit Metaps Plus Inc at price of $5 million planned on Jan. 20, 2017

* Says its holding shares in the target unit to decrease to 82,500 shares from 87,500 shares

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zViHxR

