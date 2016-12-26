BRIEF-Clarke reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares
Dec 26 Cosmos Group Co Ltd
* Says its unit plans to reduce registered capital by 300 million yuan ($43.17 million) to 100 million yuan

($1 = 6.9494 Chinese yuan renminbi)
DUBLIN, May 30 The pricing next month of Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party wins a strong majority in the June 8 election, Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday.