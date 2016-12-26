Dec 26 Navinfo Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit, Oriental Power and GIC's SPV Rocco plan to invest 97 million euros, 44 million euros and 102 million euros respectively to set up JV Siway in Netherlands

* Says Siway will acquire 10 percent stake in navigation solution provider Here International B.V.

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hYDsAp; bit.ly/2hGrYhX

