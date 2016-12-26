Dec 26 Cyberlink :

* Says it repurchased 4.6 million shares of the company at T$310.3 million during Oct. 28 to Dec. 26

* Says it repurchased 4.6 million shares of its common shares as of Dec. 26, representing a 4.7 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pp0BqW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)