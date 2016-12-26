BRIEF-Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing
Dec 26 VLC Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it to sell a Japan-based unit that engaged in planning, design, construction and renovation of new houses, planned on Feb. 10, 2017
* Says sell price of 225 million yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uVXDX2
