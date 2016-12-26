Dec 26 Hongli Zhihui Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 15 percent to 40 percent, or to be 91.3 million yuan to 129.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (152.2 million yuan)

* Comments that depreciation of goodwill, input for unit, failure to recoup the investment and increased intermediary fee as the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iqn0M6

