BRIEF-ATN reports Q1 loss per share of $0.01
May 30 Asian Television Network International Ltd
Dec 26 Hongli Zhihui Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 15 percent to 40 percent, or to be 91.3 million yuan to 129.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (152.2 million yuan)
* Comments that depreciation of goodwill, input for unit, failure to recoup the investment and increased intermediary fee as the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iqn0M6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 30 Asian Television Network International Ltd
* Declared a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable on July 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of close of business on June 9, 2017