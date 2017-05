BRIEF-Quidel gets FDA clearance, CLIA waiver for Sofia 2 Immunoassay analyzer

* Quidel receives FDA clearance and CLIA waiver for its point-of-care Sofia 2 Immunoassay analyzer for use with Sofia Influenza A+B Assay