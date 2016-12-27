BRIEF-Spero Global to issue 31th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says it will issue 31th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations
Dec 27 Kodi M Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 60,000 shares of a therapeutic biomarker and anticarcinogen firm to expand new business
* Says transaction amount is 3 billion won
* Says it will hold 37.5 percent stake(60,000 shares) in the therapeutic biomarker and anticarcinogen firm, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/eqynB8
