Dec 27 Kodi M Co Ltd:

* Says it will buy 60,000 shares of a therapeutic biomarker and anticarcinogen firm to expand new business

* Says transaction amount is 3 billion won

* Says it will hold 37.5 percent stake(60,000 shares) in the therapeutic biomarker and anticarcinogen firm, after the transaction

