Dec 27 Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Corporation Limited

* Says it plans to issue up to 17.5 million shares at 44.66 yuan per share to raise up to 781.6 million yuan ($112.49 million) for its Shanghai IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ibwUz0

($1 = 6.9480 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)