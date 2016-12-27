Dec 27 Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 700 million yuan ($100.75 million) bonds

* Says its unit plans to invest 700 million yuan to acquire 26.92 pct stake in chemistry firm based in Nanjing

* Says it plans to boost Xuzhou unit's capital by 696.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i8VWfD; bit.ly/2i1qiCz; bit.ly/2hsev0Z

($1 = 6.9480 Chinese yuan renminbi)