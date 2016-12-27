BRIEF-Check-Cap Ltd announces $2.69 mln financing
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to advance ongoing clinical development of its C-scan® system
Dec 27 Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 700 million yuan ($100.75 million) bonds
* Says its unit plans to invest 700 million yuan to acquire 26.92 pct stake in chemistry firm based in Nanjing
* Says it plans to boost Xuzhou unit's capital by 696.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i8VWfD; bit.ly/2i1qiCz; bit.ly/2hsev0Z
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9480 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump, in a tweet on Tuesday, reiterated his call for the U.S. Senate to loosen its rules to make it easier to pass legislation by simple majority, and urged lawmakers to pass healthcare and tax overhauls.