BRIEF-Booz Allen awarded 5-year contract to support U.S. Navy Command & Control Systems Program Office
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
Dec 27 Queclink Wireless Solutions Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 20 million shares at 28.48 yuan per share to raise up to 569.6 million yuan ($81.97 million) for its Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hsdNBa ($1 = 6.9491 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO