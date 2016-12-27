BRIEF-Booz Allen awarded 5-year contract to support U.S. Navy Command & Control Systems Program Office
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
Dec 27 Shenzhen HT Intelligent Control Co., Ltd. :
* Says it formed cooperation with two Shenzhen-based firms on fruit business based on IoT and big data technology
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO