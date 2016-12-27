Dec 27 Far EasTone Telecommunications :

* Says it will issue 2016 1st series domestic unsecured corporate bonds, worth T$5.2 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$10 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and interest rate is 1.17 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/20rBaV

