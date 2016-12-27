BRIEF-Booz Allen awarded 5-year contract to support U.S. Navy Command & Control Systems Program Office
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
Dec 27 Far EasTone Telecommunications :
* Says it will issue 2016 1st series domestic unsecured corporate bonds, worth T$5.2 billion
* Says par value and issue price of T$10 million for the bonds
* Maturity period of five years and interest rate is 1.17 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO