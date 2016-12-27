BRIEF-Booz Allen awarded 5-year contract to support U.S. Navy Command & Control Systems Program Office
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
Dec 27 FNC Entertainment Co Ltd :
* Says it will establish a joint venture, which will be engaged in the culture management business, with Suning Universal Media Co.,Ltd
* Says the company will invest 11.11 billion won in the joint venture, to hold 49 percent stake
* Says transaction settlement date was amended to Dec. 31, 2018 from June 30, 2017
* Original notice was published on March 7
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/AUw92g
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO