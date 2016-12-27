Dec 27 FNC Entertainment Co Ltd :

* Says it will establish a joint venture, which will be engaged in the culture management business, with Suning Universal Media Co.,Ltd

* Says the company will invest 11.11 billion won in the joint venture, to hold 49 percent stake

* Says transaction settlement date was amended to Dec. 31, 2018 from June 30, 2017

* Original notice was published on March 7

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/AUw92g

