BRIEF-FC Porto increases bond offering to 35 mln euros
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI
Dec 27 Yamaha Corp :
* Says it plans to sell properties in Shizuoka, including land, building and trademark, on March 31, 2017
* Says the properties were used for wedding, hotel, hot spring and sports
* Says the transaction price is not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/91Xvd0
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO