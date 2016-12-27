(Corrects third bullet point to add dropped words "expected registered date is")

Dec 27 Changhae Ethanol Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 746,764 shares to merge with subsidiary Jeolla Ethanol Co.,Ltd, to improve management efficiency

* Says merger ratio is 1:0.9956866 between the company and the subsidiary

* Merger effective date is Feb. 28, 2017 and expected registered date is March 6, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/R5sSpr

