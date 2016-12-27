BRIEF-Booz Allen awarded 5-year contract to support U.S. Navy Command & Control Systems Program Office
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
Dec 27 DSK Co Ltd :
* Says an issuance of bonus shares in a ratio of 1:1(1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Jan. 31, 2017
* Says total amount is 6.5 million shares
* Expected listing date is Feb. 23, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/i29RTu
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO