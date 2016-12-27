Dec 27 DSK Co Ltd :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares in a ratio of 1:1(1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Jan. 31, 2017

* Says total amount is 6.5 million shares

* Expected listing date is Feb. 23, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/i29RTu

