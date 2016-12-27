BRIEF-FC Porto increases bond offering to 35 mln euros
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI
Dec 27 PARCO Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
* IFRS effective from the Q1 report for fiscal year ending Feb. 2018
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO